Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. Feb. 6, 2024
Listen to the Tues. Feb. 6, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/06 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the call by some in the United States Senate to place some restrictions on the supply of weapons to the IDF; Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy has attempted to calm concerns regarding relations with neighboring Somalia; Sudan's humanitarian crisis is worsening due to the factional fighting over the last ten months; and Senegal is postponing its scheduled national elections.
In the second hour we continue our focus on African American History Month with a review of the work of Dr. Chancellor Williams.
Finally, we pay tribute to the 79th birthday of Bob Marley.
