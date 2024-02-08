Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. Feb. 8, 2024
Listen to the Thurs. Feb. 8, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this episode just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/08 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Iraqi resistance forces having pledged to respond to the bombings by the Pentagon; Yemeni resistance leaders explain their strategic objectives; representatives of Sudan and Iran have held a meeting in Tehran; and the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a report on the spread of cholera on the African continent.
In the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on the situation in Palestine.
