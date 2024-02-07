Resistance Targets More than 18 Israeli Soldiers in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
7 Feb 2024 21:36
The Resistance has conducted multiple joint operations, killing several Israeli soldiers and destroying military vehicles.
Palestinian Resistance factions launched multiple operations on Wednesday against invading Israeli occupation forces in several axes across the Gaza Strip.
The operations were effective in that a number of Israeli soldiers were killed or injured, while several armored vehicles were targeted across the Gaza Strip. The Resistance utilized thermobaric rounds to target units hiding in buildings, suicide drones, and various types of rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).
Ground-shaking sniping operations
The military media units of several Resistance factions, including al-Qassam, al-Quds, and al-Mujahideen Brigades released multiple pieces of footage, documenting rocket launching operations, as well as close-quarters combat, while al-Qassam's Military Media released ground-shaking footage of a sniping operation it had conducted against occupation forces positioned to the west of Gaza City at an earlier time.
On Tuesday, al-Qassam Brigades announced that its sniper units shot down an Israeli officer and an Israeli soldier to the west of Gaza City, in al-Jami'at area, where occupation forces are bulldozing and excavating the area.
Today, the Brigades showcased a sniping operation in the same area, where at least two members of the unit, a marksman and a spotter, monitored and shot at an Israeli officer who had been overseeing the excavation process in the area. The unit utilized a locally-produced Ghoul anti-material sniper rifle, achieving a direct hit to the back mid-section of the Israeli soldier, who was seen screaming for help, as he would later be seen lying lifeless on the ground.
Al-Qassam Brigades
Al-Qassam announced that its fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers that had positioned themselves in a building in "Bloc C" to the west of the city of Khan Younis with a thermobaric anti-fortifications round, followed by an anti-personnel shell. The screams of occupation soldiers were heard in the area, the Military Media announced.
Al-Qassam Brigades sniper units shot down an Israeli soldier near al-Sinaa intersection, to the west of Gaza City.
The Resistance also targeted a total of 2 Merkava tanks, including a Merkava 4 tank and a military-grade bulldozer.
In a joint operation, al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters alongside al-Quds Brigades fighters targeted a total of 10 Israeli occupation soldiers and officers who had also taken position in a building in "Bloc C". The Resistance confirmed casualties among all members of the force who were targeted with two anti-personnel shells and assault rifles.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced yet another joint operation with al-Quds Brigades fighters, in which the two factions fired a number of rockets toward groupings of Israeli occupation soldiers to the west of Gaza City.
Al-Mujahideen Brigades
Al-Mujahideen fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an anti-armor shell to the west of Gaza City.
The group also launched a number of short-range rocket artillery at Israeli occupation forces located in al-Jawazat area to the west of Gaza City.
Al-Quds Brigades
The Resistance faction confirmed that its fighters killed an entire force, which consists of seven troops, to the west of Khan Younis, after targeting it with a thermobaric round.
Al-Quds Brigades fighters took down at least one Israeli drone in al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.
The group targeted a military-grade bulldozer with an RPG, killing its operator to the west of Khan Younis in al-Amal neighborhood.
Al-Quds Brigades' Air Force launched a Sayyad and a Suhab suicide drone in a unique announcement since confrontations began on October 7. The drones can be seen in the image below.
