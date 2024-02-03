SA Embassy in Tel Aviv to Remain Closed Until Cabinet Decides Otherwise - Pandor
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that South Africa’s embassy in Tel Aviv will remain closed until Cabinet decides otherwise.
Minister International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on 31 January 2024. Picture: Supplied/@DIRCO_ZA on X
South Africa withdrew its ambassador back in 2018 already over Israel’s settler policy.
Government then recalled its diplomats stationed there in November over the killings of Palestinians in the occupied territory of Gaza.
Pandor said on Wednesday that Cabinet was yet to deliberate on a National Assembly resolution for the embassy’s permanent closure and that Israel also not be allowed a mission in South Africa.
Israel’s ambassador to South Africa was recalled last year after being demarched by Pandor.
"So our embassy remains closed at this moment. The functional embassy is in Ramallah not the embassy Tel Aviv. So, we don’t have the embassy functioning at present. As to the future and final closure, this is something Cabinet has to reflect upon."
