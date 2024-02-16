Sudan Army Denies Reports of Wad Madani Liberation
Sudan Armed Forces Spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah
February 15, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The Sudanese army spokesperson denied reports claiming the liberation of Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazirah State. This follows widespread speculation fuelled by online sources and activist videos.
In a statement on Thursday, army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah declared, “There is no truth to the reports circulating about Madani’s liberation.”
Since Wednesday, reports emerged from various sources about the army seizing control of Wad Madani and entering Al-Jazira State from multiple axes. Online activists even shared videos purporting to show army troops celebrating an RSF defeat near the city.
Also, allegations surfaced about army drones destroying key RSF outposts in villages north of Al-Jazirah State bordering Khartoum. Notably, the RSF took control of Wad Madani last December, extending their influence southward to Sinnar State’s borders.
Meanwhile, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sovereign Council chairman and army commander-in-chief, met with Al-Jazira State Governor Al-Khair Ibrahim on Thursday to discuss security, services, and healthcare in the region.
Governor Ibrahim, according to Sovereign Council media, stated the meeting addressed the state’s situation and its fight against rebel forces. He highlighted al-Burhan’s pledge of support for achieving victory.
Since January, the army has reportedly prepared for a ground offensive towards Wad Madani from multiple directions. While the army mobilised troops from the Blue Nile State including former SPLA-N Agar, armed Darfur groups opened training camps in Gedaref State to prepare for this offensive against the RSF.
(ST)
