Sudanese Army Denies RSF Leader Claims of Fresh Victories
Sudanese army troops in Khartoum, file photo
February 12, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The Sudanese army has rejected claims by the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti), of achieving victories in Omdurman and Babanusa in West Darfur state.
In a statement released on Monday evening, the army spokesman’s office called the audio recording released on social media by the RSF leader “a fabrication”. It accused Hemetti of “lying” and “misinformation.”
The statement further claimed that RSF forces have suffered “heavy losses” in recent clashes with the army.
“The militia leader’s claims are false and contradict the reality on the ground,” the statement said, stressing that the RSF has been “defeated” in recent battles.
Hemetti, in an audio recording released on Sunday night, announced an escalation of fighting against the army and claimed his forces had achieved victories in the Mohandiseen area of Omdurman and Babanusa. He also predicted a swift conclusion to the ongoing conflict.
A few hours after Hemetti’s audio message, the Sudanese army released videos showing their troops controlling the Mohandiseen area and asserted that its forces controlled the Babanusa garrison.
