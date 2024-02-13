The ANC Will Continue Deploying 'Capable' Cadres, Says Mantashe
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC’s cadre deployment policy.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at the 2022 African Energy Week at the V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town on 18 October 2022. Picture: @GwedeMantashe1/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy.
Mantashe used Tuesday's debate into Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to defend the policy and Ramaphosa - who chaired the ANC's deployment committee when he was the party's deputy president.
He said the Democratic Alliance (DA) can run to court, but the ANC will continue deploying "capable" cadres.
This week, the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the DA’s case to compel the ANC to make public its complete cadre deployment records.
But Minister Mantashe, who is also the ANC chairperson said they would forge ahead with cadre deployment.
"So run to court, do everything. The reality of the matter is we will do it. You will get your report but we will continue deploying people who are capable."
Mantashe said deployment has helped transform the public sector.
"It has changed the reality where every judge was a white male."
Moving to energy-related matters, Mantashe said his department is making efforts to secure reliable energy supply by buying 13,000 megawatts from Independent Power Producers.
No comments:
Post a Comment