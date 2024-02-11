Thousands Protest in Morocco to Demand End of Ties with Israel
Protesters lift flags of Palestine during a demonstration in Rabat on February 11, 2024 in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (Photo by AFP)
Thousands of Moroccans have staged a rally in the capital, Rabat, to protest their country’s ties with Israel and urge their government to cut its relations with Tel Aviv over the regime's ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
More than 10,000 protesters gathered in front of the parliament building in the center of the capital city on Sunday, as they carried banners reading “Normalization is treason,” and “Stop the massacre”.
Some of the demonstrators carried an immense Palestinian flag, as they called for an end to ties between Morocco and Israel.
"We see 24 hours a day bombardments, children killed, nearly 30,000 dead and nothing stops it. The genocide continues," a protester said, adding, "We can't continue selling and buying from these genocidal people."
Morocco and Israel resumed their relations in late 2020. Rabat had cut its ties with Tel Aviv two decades ago following the eruption of the second Palestinian Intifada (Uprising).
The detente came as part of the Abraham Accords, a series of rapprochement deals mediated by the United States between the occupying regime and some regional Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.
The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 28,064 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,611 others in Gaza.
The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Morocco has officially denounced what it says is "flagrant violations of the provisions of international law" by Israel in its war on Gaza, but has not given any indication that normalization with the occupying regime would be undone.
