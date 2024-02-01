US Occupation Base in al-Omar Oil Field Comes Under Drone Attack
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Feb 2024 22:40
Three drones have reportedly targeted the US occupation base in al-Omar oilfield in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.
The US occupation military base at al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, Syria, was struck by three drones, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
Our correspondent mentioned that intense explosions were heard at al-Omar oil field, turned US military base, accompanied by the hovering of unmanned aerial vehicles across the region's airspace.
Furthermore, our correspondent noted that US helicopters were conducting heavy overflights, after the attack, and their trajectory extended to the demarcation line between the Syrian Arab Army and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the Deir Ezzor countryside.
This comes after Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq announced the suspension of their operations so as to not go against the wishes of the Iraqi government amid negotiations about the US presence in Iraq.
US approves strikes on Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq, Syria
Earlier, US sources confirmed to CBS News that the US has approved a series of attacks against targets in Iraq and Syria, including Iranian troops and installations, over several days.
US President Joe Biden revealed on Tuesday that he had decided on how to respond to the recent drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan as part of the ongoing operations against the US forces in the region for its complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Addressing reporters at the White House, President Biden placed blame on Iran for allegedly supplying the weapons used in the first fatal attack on a US military base since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7.
Officials told CBS that the timing of the strikes would rely on the weather since they would like to have a clear sight of the targets.
On his part, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a speech in the Pentagon briefing room today, addressing the drone attack on US forces.
Expressing sorrow and outrage over the death of three US soldiers in the Jordan drone attack, Austin said the attack was carried out by the Axis of resistance, yet it was unclear, according to him, how much Iran knew about it. Still, he maintained that Iran trains and funds these groups.
In this context, he promised a multi-tiered response that goes on for a number of times.
Commenting on Kataib Hezbollah's statement of suspending their military operations, Austin said, "Actions are everything, and we will see what happens in the future."
Calling this period a "dangerous moment in the Middle East," the US Defense Secretary said, "We will continue to avoid wider conflict, but we will take necessary actions to defend ourselves."
