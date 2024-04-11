Suicide Drones Were Used to Attack Gedaref: Security Sources
A suicide drone shot down by the Sudanese army in Gedaref on April 9, 2024
April 9, 2024 (GEDAREF) – Exclusive information obtained by Sudan Tribune revealed the identity of the drones that targeted military sites in Gedaref on Tuesday.
A security source confirmed that the suicide drones were Chinese-made and were an imitation of the Iranian Shahed 136 plane.
These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are pre-programmed with the target coordinates without cameras on them.
Information indicates that these UAVs have a flight range of approximately 1,500 kilometres and can fly for more than 6 hours at speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour, which makes it possible to launch them from long distances.
These drones fly at a relatively low altitude, which may reach a maximum of 1,500 metres, and attack their targets from a height ranging between 100 and 700 metres.
These Chinese drones contain communication devices, but they are not necessary for their operation, which reduces the effectiveness of jamming devices against them.
However, it can be shot down by jamming the GPS, according to the security source.
Several days ago, a similar suicide drone hit a building where the Sudanese Islamist militants who fight alongside the army were gathered. But no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
No comments:
Post a Comment