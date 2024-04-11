Drone Strikes Hit Eastern Sudan’s Gedaref
A building hit by a suicide drone in Gederaf on April 9, 2024
April 9, 2024 (GEDAREDF) – Drone attacks rocked the border city of Gedaref on Tuesday morning, targeting the headquarters of the General Intelligence Service and an army site. This incident comes amid heightened tensions between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Gedaref, located near the Ethiopian border, has become a haven for over 400,000 displaced people fleeing violence in Khartoum and Gezira states. The drone strikes add another layer of instability to the region.
At approximately 9:30 am, three drones reportedly approached the city from the northwest, buzzing over residential areas. One drone crashed into the mosque at the General Intelligence Service headquarters in the Al-Mutamaf neighbourhood, injuring a security officer and a civilian bystander. Thick smoke billowed from the targeted site.
Sudan’s 2nd Infantry Division’s anti-aircraft defences successfully shot down a second drone near the Gedaref Model School, while another drone targeting the National Service headquarters met the same fate.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Following the incident, a heavy security presence, including troops from the army, police, and General Intelligence, deployed across the city, including the Grand Market. A Sudan Tribune journalist observed a convoy of General Intelligence vehicles heading west out of the city.
This unprecedented attack marks a significant escalation in the volatile situation in Sudan. Gedaref, previously considered a safe haven amidst the military conflict, has now been thrust into the spotlight.
