Addis to Host Upcoming AU Summit with Grand Hospitality
December 12, 2024
ADDIS ABABA–The Ethiopian Tourism and Hotel Market Association has announced its readiness to host guests for the upcoming African Union (AU) annual summit, with enhanced hospitality services and unique cultural experiences.
Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, the Association’s President, Getahun Alemu, revealed that discussions on welcoming protocols and hotel services have been held with the Office of the Prime Minister. “This year’s hospitality services aim to be more attractive, with hotels incorporating unique experiences such as Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and cultural performances,” he said.
Getahun noted that the Association plays a vital role in facilitating guest experiences, as its members are key players in the hospitality sector. Hotels in Addis Ababa have been encouraged to invest in service quality, sustainability, and guest satisfaction. “We
are putting significant effort into creating an environment that ensures seamless marketing and guest satisfaction,” he added.
AU guests are also being encouraged to explore Addis Ababa’s growing tourist attractions, particularly those developed under the city’s corridor project. Specially trained tour guides will be available to provide in-depth insights into the city’s landmarks and its evolving tourism destinations.
“Visitors will be briefed on completed and upcoming tourism projects, which will help promote Addis Ababa as a thriving destination,” Getahun explained.
The Association is collaborating closely with the government to enhance the capacity and cooperation of tourism and hospitality service providers. “We are strengthening partnerships among stakeholders to ensure a successful hosting experience,” he emphasized.
Meanwhile, the National Committee for the Preparation of the African Union Summit, led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Birtukan Ayano (Amb.), is overseeing the preparations. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the committee comprises representatives from various institutions who are monitoring and evaluating the progress.
MoFA Spokesperson Nebiyat Getachew (Amb.) told journalists that this year’s summit will reflect the city’s enhanced tourism infrastructure and improved hospitality services.
BY YESUF ENDRIS
The Ethiopian Herald December 12/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment