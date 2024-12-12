Ethiopia Hosts Talent Cloud Summit to Shape Africa’s Gig Economy
December 12, 2024
ADDIS ABABA– As the gig economy becomes a critical driver of employment opportunities across Africa, Ethiopia is taking a leading role in this transformative movement, according to the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS).
The Talent Cloud Summit, a pivotal event aimed at shaping the future of gig work in Africa, was launched yesterday in Addis Ababa.
During the event, MoLS State Minister Solomon Soka highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to connect freelancers with job opportunities, improve payment systems, and enhance skills training. The summit is intended to serve as a platform for discussing the future of gig work across the continent, particularly the innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile applications that are shaping the future of Africa’s gig economy.
“The gig economy has become a critical driver of employment opportunities across Africa, and Ethiopia stands at the forefront of this transformative movement,” said Solomon. He added that the summit provides a unique opportunity to shape policies, build partnerships, and create a supportive ecosystem for freelancers and gig workers.
Gebeya’s Chief Impact Officer Menna Tafesse explained how Gebeya empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale ecosystems of top global talent. “Through our configurable, no-code Talent Clouds, companies can source, vet, qualify, and engage with a global network of professionals tailored to their specific needs,” she said.
Gebeya’s CEO Amadou Daffe, expressed his excitement about bringing the event to Addis Ababa. “We are happy to unite key stakeholders in shaping the future of freelancing in Africa,” he said. “This summit underscores our commitment to empowering African talent through technology, policy support, and innovation.”
The launch event was attended by representatives from the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), the Ministry of Labor and Skills, and the National Technology and Innovation Fund for Ventures (NTFV). The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, freelancers, gig workers, and platform founders to discuss the evolving dynamics of freelancing in Africa and its significant impact on the workforce. Gebeya is a leading Talent Cloud company in Ethiopia.
BY NAOL GIRMA
The Ethiopian Herald December 12/2024
