Ethiopia, South Africa Cement Ties on Education, Human Resource Development
December 10, 2024
ADDIS ABABA– Ethiopia and South Africa are collaborating on education sector, playing key role in human resource capacity development which is essential for sustaining countries growth trajectory.
The above was mentioned during the graduation ceremony of the university of Ethiopia Regional Learning Center (UNISA) recently.
In her opening remarks, the Republic of South Africa Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe (PhD)mentioned that the agreement between UNISA and Ethiopia is one of the flagship programs of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Highlighting the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) between the two countries on Education that was renewed in 2013 and 2020, she noted that the collaboration of countries higher learning institution is a testament to the success of the MoU which is said to continue registering great triumphs of the required outcomes in many academic fields.
Since UNISA’s establishment in Addis Ababa in 2008, this institution has been on an upward trajectory. In this respect, UNISA has produced 968 graduates, of which 454 were Doctoral degrees and 367 Masters Degrees as of December 2022, as to her.
Moreover, in 2023 the total number of graduates from UNISA Ethiopia stood at 1,037. To date, UNISA has produced another 62 postgraduates. Among these, 59 have earned PhD degrees and 3 have earned Master’s degrees. These academic achievements continue to demonstrate UNISA’s positive impact on human capital development in various fields in Ethiopia and on the continent.
“The graduates of UNISA Ethiopia continue to play pivotal role in our society. Some of the graduates are professors in Ethiopia and beyond, whilst others are occupying high ranking positions in government and in the private sector, with some playing important roles in international organizations and in diplomatic missions.”
She went on saying: Both of our nations continue to face high rates of unemployment, poverty, and inequality. However, the achievement of student’s today gives me hope for a brighter tomorrow.
UNISA Principal and Vice Chancellor Prof. Puleng LenkaBula on her part highlighted that this year’s graduation ceremony was an extraordinary one as it is taking place where South Africans are celebrating their 30years of Freedom and Democracy.
“It is the year which we mark 30years since the re-establishment of bilateral relation between the two sisterly countries under the new democratic dispensation in South Africa and 17years since the establishment of the UNISA.”
She added that UNISA, over the past 17 years, has produced more than a thousand Masters and Doctoral graduates through UNISA in which most of them are making significant contribution in the development of Ethiopia in public, private academic and other sectors of the society.
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 10 DECEMBER 2024
