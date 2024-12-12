Ethiopia’s Federalism: Pillar of Unity, Sustainable Development
December 10, 2024
Ethiopia, a nation rich in multicultural and multilingual diversity, has long embraced a federal system to foster unity, promote equality, and drive sustainable development. Over the past three decades, federalism has played a central role in nation-building and achieving the transformative progress seen across the country.
Over the weekend, Ethiopia celebrated ‘Nations and Nationalities Day’ under the theme, “National Consensus for National Unity.” The celebration aimed to strengthen the unity and harmony among Ethiopia’s diverse cultures, showcasing the federal system’s ability to bring various nations and nationalities together.
Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Deputy Speaker of the House of Federation, Zehara Humed, emphasized that federalism is the cornerstone of Ethiopia’s transformation into a democratic and inclusive society. She highlighted that federalism is vital for inclusive participation and equitable development, as it ensures that all citizens contribute to shaping the nation’s future. The ongoing reform process has moved away from a previously centralized political structure dominated by a few parties, embracing a more inclusive and democratic framework.
“Federalism is the right political framework to ensure inclusive involvement and foster a more united Ethiopia,” Zehara stated. She stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to reinforce the federal system, which promotes unity among Ethiopia’s diverse nations and nationalities.
Echoing this sentiment, Haileyesus Taye (PhD), Director General of the Center for Constitution and Federalism Training, noted that federalism is particularly well-suited for Ethiopia, as it addresses the demands of its ethnically diverse society. He explained that federalism excels at accommodating broader group interests while ensuring equality and providing equal benefits under a unified framework. However, he cautioned that mismanagement of the system could pose risks to national cohesion and even lead to disintegration.
Citing examples from around the world, Haileyesus pointed out that countries like Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, and India have successfully implemented federalism, achieving growth and unity. Conversely, nations such as Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia failed due to poor governance, underscoring the importance of effective management.
Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) researcher Misganaw Markos highlighted the opportunities federalism provides, including education in native languages and the preservation of cultural identities. The system also ensures balanced and equitable representation, enabling all ethnic groups to influence the nation’s future and secure their fair share of national progress.
Ethiopia’s federal system remains a progressive framework designed to balance regional and national interests, fostering equality and unity in the face of diversity. It serves as a critical tool in Ethiopia’s journey toward sustainable development and prosperity.
BY HAILE DEMEKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 10 DECEMBER 2024
No comments:
Post a Comment