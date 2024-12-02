Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Intend to Deploy Toxic Materials in Aleppo, Idlib
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Dec 2024 22:23
Russia's RIA NOVOSTI agency reported on a dangerous operation that terrorists are planning to execute in Syria using toxic material.
A reliable Syrian source informed RIA Novosti that militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, are preparing to use toxic substances in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo provinces.
An informed source revealed that militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have transferred several cylinders containing toxic gases from a stronghold of the Turkistan Islamic Party near Jisr al-Shughur to southern Idlib and other areas in western Aleppo.
The terrorists carried out this action using ambulances belonging to the White Helmets organization.
In October, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Western intelligence agencies were preparing a simulation involving the use of toxic substances in Syria’s Idlib province, intending to accuse the Syrian army and Russian military forces stationed in the Russian industrial zone.
Following that, the plan was to launch a campaign aimed at discrediting Damascus and Moscow at the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
Subsequently, Captain Oleg Ignasy, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, confirmed that the terrorists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham were planning to carry out the attack.
In June last year, Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorists transported 20 containers containing unknown, potentially toxic materials from one of the terror group's headquarters on the Western flank of Jisr Al-Shughur in the Idlib southwestern countryside.
British militants in Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, the rebranded version of the terrorist Jabhat Al-Nusra, arrived at a refrigeration facility used to store foodstuffs to be used out-of-season, taking tightly sealed metal containers out of the facility after they had been stored there for six months.
Local sources told Russian news agency Sputnik at the time that the nature of the containers, their shape, and their mode of transport all indicate that they are used to store toxic material and potentially poisonous gas.
According to the sources, this same shipment was stored in the storage facility in the winter.
