Syrian Army Advances in Aleppo Countryside, as Terror Lines Collapse
By Al Mayadeen English
Sources have also reported the spotting of Ukrainian militants among terrorists in Aleppo.
The lines of terrorist organizations, which took over several towns in Syria, are "dramatically collapsing," in the countrysides of Aleppo and Hama, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
A counteroffensive led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on the road linking the towns of Khanaser, in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, to the town of Ithriyah in the northern outskirts of Hama's countryside, is achieving great success.
The towns, nearly 50 km apart, link the two governorates and the extermination of terrorists in the area will allow for a deeper advance of SAA and allied forces into the southern countryside of Aleppo.
According to our correspondent, the SAA, early on Tuesday, has begun its advance into the town of al-Safeera, which is 35 km north of al-Khanaser and around 20 km to the southeast of Aleppo City.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent also reported, citing informed sources in Aleppo, that Ukranian militants have been spotted in the city alongside terrorists.
The terror offensive launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other insurgent groups, including the Turkish-backed National Army, has been accompanied by accusations of foreign powers providing support, with claims of Ukrainian and Turkish backing fueling the escalation.
Particularly, Ukraine has been accused of providing HTS terrorists with FPV drones and other explosive drones, as well as the know-how to conduct coordinated assaults between ground forces and drone operators.
Meanwhile, the Syrian government continues to rally regional and international support against the onslaught. Moreover, Resistance factions and other allies continue to provide the Syrian government with personnel and equipment to thwart the goals of terrorists and their backers.
