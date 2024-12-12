President Appeals to Youth on Spearheading Anti-corruption Sweep
December 12, 2024
ADDIS ABABA–President Taye Atske-Selassie emphasized the role of youth in the fight against corruption, advocating for an education system that fosters strong moral values and social responsibility.
Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 21st International Anti-Corruption Day held yesterday at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, the President urged schools to cultivate a generation that champions integrity and actively promotes ethical behavior and transparency.“We need to instill accountability, responsibility, and fairness in the hearts of our youth, empowering them to lead their communities with integrity,” he remarked.
President Taye further highlighted the need for a dedicated media landscape to facilitate open discussions about corruption, which he described as essential for addressing the issue effectively.
The President has also described corruption as a “pervasive disease” that threatens national development and perpetuates poverty. According to him, corruption operates like a deeply entrenched network, hindering progress and undermining public trust. He called for transparency, accountability, and tangible actions to address this issue, urging the nation to go beyond rhetoric.
The President warned that if corruption escalates unchecked, it poses a severe threat to the very foundation of society, destabilizing systems, eroding trust in institutions, and potentially leading to national disintegration. “It is vital that we dismantle the networks of corruption that stifle our potential and work towards a future where integrity and justice prevail. This is the only way to pave the path for sustainable development and uplift our nation from the grips of poverty,” he stated.
Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner, Samuel Urkato (PhD), also underscored the grave impact of corruption, calling it the “main enemy of development, equality, and justice.” He urged all Ethiopians to fight corruption with determination and consistency to bring about lasting solutions. “Institutions must reform their practices related to corruption to ensure proper resource utilization and achieve the nation’s development goals,” he said.
Samuel acknowledged that corruption has plagued Ethiopia for decades and stressed the need for long-term, sustainable solutions. “In the Ethiopian context, corruption has existed with us for many years, and we need to struggle in a consistent and committed manner to ensure a sustainable solution for future generations,” he said. The commissioner also emphasized the importance of building advanced service systems that empower youth to combat corruption effectively while focusing on enforcing laws, investigating acts of corruption, and recovering stolen property.
Samuel concluded by emphasizing the need to strengthen mechanisms to tackle corruption at all levels. He stressed that achieving Ethiopia’s development goals requires a holistic approach that includes building systems that promote accountability, enforcing the rule of law, and empowering the next generation to resist corruption.
The 21st International Anti-Corruption Day was celebrated across the country under the theme “Youth-Centered Anti-Corruption Struggle: Builds Tomorrow’s Personality.”
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
The Ethiopian Herald December 12/2024
