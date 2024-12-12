Bureau to Reinforce Efforts to Curb Violence Against Women
December 11, 2024
ADDIS ABABA – The struggle to stop violence against women and children will remain robust, Addis Ababa’s Women, Children and Social Affairs Bureau, said while concluding a 16-day global activism against gender-based violence.
Speaking at the closing event yesterday, Bureau Deputy Head Zinash Ketema stated that sexual violence against women is a violation of human rights so that all sections of the society should condemn and stop it with joined hands.
Mentioning that sexual violence weakens the country’s productivity and deprives women of their rights and benefits, Zinash said that in addition to the activities of the bureau, citizens should actively respond every violence against women and girls as if it inflicted towards them.
In particular, the Deputy Head suggested that religious leaders should play their part in creating awareness to the community about the extreme impacts of gender-based violence.
“We should stand together to condemn violence against women and girls to get justice,”she said, adding that her bureau is working to prevent the crimes by establishing anti-violence committees in all sub-districts in the capital.
According to her, gender-based physical, sexual, psychological violence is causing psychological and social problems.
Zinash stated that the bureau is undertaking awareness raising activities for the last 16consecutive days as part of the global activism against gender-based violence.
“We all should do our parts by standing together for justice and condemning violence against women to build a generation that hates crimes against women and girls,” she noted.
The efforts to create awareness at the family and community level will continue to be strengthened to prevent gender-based sexual violence sustainably, the Deputy Head stressed.
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2024
