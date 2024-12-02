Resistance Factions Arrive to Hama to Back Syrian Army: Exclusive
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Dec 2024 23:47
A source from the Resistance factions confirmed to Al Mayadeen that reinforcements from the Syrian Army's allies in the Axis of Resistance have arrived to join the Syrian Army in the fight against the terrorist militants.
A source from the Axis of Resistance's factions told Al Mayadeen that reinforcements from the Syrian Army's allies in the Axis of Resistance have reached the frontlines north and east of Hama, extending to the southern frontlines of Aleppo Governorate.
The source explained on Monday that reinforcements, both in terms of equipment and personnel, will be arriving gradually to support the Syrian Army in countering the terrorist assault currently being waged against Syria.
A source from the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran stated to Al Mayadeen that the recent terrorist attack on Syria has prompted the return of Iranian military advisors to the country. These advisors had previously left when the political process in Syria began to progress years ago.
The source confirmed that the disruption of the political process, along with the use of terrorism against Damascus, made it essential for Iranian military advisors to return to Syria. This move is important given the numerous military support agreements between Syria and Iran that have been reached in recent years.
SDF making moves
A field source from the Syrian Army's allies in the Axis of Resistance in Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, told Al Mayadeen that they had detected movements by militants from the Deir Ezzor Military Group, affiliated with the SDF and backed by the US. The militants are reportedly preparing to open a new front against the Syrian army in the seven villages east of the Euphrates River in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.
The source confirmed that the Syrian army has heightened its combat readiness in the region and will respond decisively and forcefully to any attempt to attack its positions in the Deir Ezzor countryside and eastern Syria.
The source also confirmed that the Syrian Army's allies in the Axis of Resistance are prepared to assist in targeting the movements of the Deir Ezzor Military Council militants and will confront any actions by its members on the Deir Ezzor fronts with firm and decisive force.
This comes as the Syrian army continues to confront terrorist militants. The Syrian Army emphasized Monday its units' readiness and determination to continue their operations and confront terrorist groups to expel them from the north of the country.
A statement issued by the General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces on Monday indicated that in 24 hours, operations continued in cooperation with the Russian forces, carrying out focused air, missile, and artillery strikes on terrorist positions, their warehouses, supply lines, and movement corridors in the rural areas of Aleppo and Idlib.
The statement confirmed that the precise strikes carried out by the Syrian Armed Forces, in cooperation with Russian forces, destroyed five command centers, and seven ammunition and weapon storage sites, some of which contained drones, in 24 hours.
Additionally, more than 400 terrorists, including individuals of various foreign nationalities, were eliminated in the past hours in the rural areas of Aleppo and Idlib.
The statement also highlighted taking action on several fronts in the countryside of Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib to encircle and expel terrorists from areas they had entered, securing them fully, and establishing new positions in preparation for the next offensive. These movements are taking place alongside the continued arrival of further military reinforcements to the conflict zones.
