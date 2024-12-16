Russian Troops Liberate Yelizavetovka Community in Donbass Area Over Past Day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy howitzers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
© Alexander Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 85 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored vehicle in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region and the city of Kharkov. They repelled an enemy counterattack," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 85 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 500 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy howitzers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Lozovaya, Glushkovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. They repulsed four counterattacks by Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 500 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Belogorovka, Trudovoye, Ostrovskogo, Kurakhovo and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 345 personnel, five motor vehicles, two US-made MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles and a US-manufactured 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units gained better positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade and two assault battalions of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko, Shcherbinovka, Novoolenovka, Novopustynka, Petrovka and Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine counterattacks by Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 440 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Nota electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units continued moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Razliv, Zelyonoye Pole and Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 185 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 55 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade and a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka, Yantarnoye and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 55 personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and two 152mm D-20 howitzers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in over 130 areas in past day
Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in more than 130 locations over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure of military airfields and amassed enemy manpower and military equipment in 133 areas," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses destroy nine Ukrainian UAVs over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down nine fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 650 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 37,818 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 19,810 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,501 multiple rocket launchers, 19,695 field artillery guns and mortars and 29,260 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
