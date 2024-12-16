Russia to Continue its Military Operation, as West Only Offers Fake Peace Plans – UN Envoy
UN, December 17. /TASS/. Russia will continue pursuing its goals in the special military operation in Ukraine strategically, as long as Kiev’s Western allies offer ineffective solutions to the conflict, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.
"Russia's conditions are clear and logical, and they have nothing in common with those fake solutions that fail to eliminate the threat posed to Russia by the Kiev regime. These proposals have recently been put forward by Kiev's Western allies increasingly more often," he emphasized.
The permanent representative added that Russia would respond to actions taken by the Ukrainian authorities appropriately. "As long as this is taking place, we will continue to pursue the goal of our special military operation in a strategic manner and respond to the Kiev regime's provocations in the same way as we did on December 13," he noted.
