UNSC Meeting on Western Weapons Supplies to Ukraine to be Held on December 20
It is requested by the West
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
UNITED NATIONS, December 17. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold a Russia-requested meeting on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine on December 20.
"The meeting on supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine, which was requested by us, will be held this Friday, on December 20," Russian First Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.
On Monday, the UN Security Council is holding a meeting on the situation in Ukraine, which was requested by the West.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on November 28 that Moscow had repeatedly warned that the use of Western long-range weapons for strikes inside Russia would be interpreted by Russia as NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict.
No comments:
Post a Comment