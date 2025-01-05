Ramaphosa's New Year's Message: 'GNU Committed to Reduce Poverty'
Ramaphosa said all parties in the GNU were working together 'to strengthen the capacity of the State and to deliver services to our people'.
Cyril Ramaphosa
Government of national unity (GNU)
Ramaphosa's New Year's message: 'GNU commited to reduce poverty'
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2023 State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaposa says 2024 brought a new system of governance for the country, along with concerted efforts to reduce poverty and the cost of living.
He spoke of the Government of National Unity (GNU) during his televised New Year's message, the formation of which took place after the 29 May national elections.
Former liberation movement the Africa National Congress (ANC) scooped just over 40% of the national vote, seeing it lose power since the dawn of democracy.
For a political party to govern in South Africa, they should garner 50% plus one votes.
Ramaphosa added they were left with no choice but to respect the choice South Africans' democratic rights to vote, adding that as parties with ideological differences and political outlooks, they're compelled to find common ground.
"The GNU has committed itself to reduce poverty and to lower the cost of living. The parties are all working to strengthen the capacity of the State and to deliver services to our people."
The 11 parties in the ANC-led GNU include the Democratic Alliance (DA), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD Party, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, and the United Africans Transformation (UAT).
No comments:
Post a Comment