SACP Congratulates FRELIMO Following Highest Court's Confirmation of Electoral Results
Tuesday 24 December 2024:- The South African Communist Party (SACP) congratulates FRELIMO once again following Mozambique's highest court ruling confirming its electoral victory.
The SACP calls upon all to respect Mozambique's sovereign institutions of law, in this case the highest court of the land, which base their decisions on evidence, unlike biased commentators and others who fall into their category. We call for calm, peace and development.
FRELIMO's triumph confirmed the people's choice for revolutionary leadership and commitment to democratic social transformation. The latest court pronouncement confirming the victory occurred despite a relentless imperialist agenda aimed at dislodging democratically elected liberation movements that rose to government in Southern Africa and other parts of the continent and the world after leading national liberation struggles and achieving transitions to democratic dispensations.
The SACP stands firmly with FRELIMO and the people of Mozambique in advancing a shared vision of sovereignty and anti-imperialism. We reiterate our position stated by our General Secretary, Comrade Solly Mapaila, that our two movements, bound by a deep history of shared struggle, waged a relentless fight against colonial oppression: FRELIMO's role in Mozambique's liberation and the SACP's contribution to South Africa's liberation remain a powerful reflection of the interconnectedness of our struggles for national freedom. The African Revolution remains an unfinished journey, and this moment is a critical step towards intensifying and advancing our collective struggle for true freedom and self-determination. The fight is far from over, and we must continue to push forward with unwavering dedication and solidarity.
