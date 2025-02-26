ANC to Unveil New Gauteng Provincial Task Team After Reconfiguring PEC
This is in efforts to save the organisation from sinking further, after its dismal electoral performance during 2024’s polls.
Picture: X/Mandla_Ndl
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is unveiling its newly appointed Gauteng provincial task team following the reconfiguration of its provincial executive committee (PEC).
The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) will announce changes to its leadership in the province at the Midrand Conference Centre on Wednesday afternoon.
In an effort to reinforce its presence in the country’s economic hub, the ANC has deemed it necessary to make changes to its leadership in Gauteng.
It is understood the organisation has brought in former Johannesburg mayor, Amos Masondo, to lead the party's structure in the province, alongside Panyaza Lesufi.
TK Nciza, who previously served as the ANC’s secretary in Gauteng, will now be demoted to an ordinary member of the provincial task team and will not hold any leadership role.
The party's national working committee will unveil and inaugurate its new provincial task team, tasked with the responsibility of rebuilding the ANC in the province.
