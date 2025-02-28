Romania May Become Hub for Deployment of Peacekeepers to Ukraine — Interim President
"The peace agreement will certainly need guarantees, and these guarantees will most likely involve the stationing of troops either in Eastern Europe or Ukraine," Ilie Bolojan said
BUCHAREST, February 28. /TASS/. Romania could become a center for the transit of peacekeeping troops from other countries to Ukraine, interim Romanian President Ilie Bolojan said at a press conference.
Replying to a question about the potential deployment of Romanian peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, he said that "this discussion is premature." "There has been no discussion on the matter," the official noted. "However, it became clear from the parties’ positions that such a move currently has no support from the parliament, this issue has not been raised," he explained.
"We all want for a peace agreement to be reached," the interim Romanian president emphasized. "The peace agreement will certainly need guarantees, and these guarantees will most likely involve the stationing of troops either in Eastern Europe or Ukraine. Romania could become a center, just as it has been, for the movement of these troops; with our ports and infrastructure, we can ensure their relocation, mobilization, and so on," he added.
Bolojan also noted that Romania’s military spending could reach 3% of GDP within a year or two. "Romania already has an increased defense budget," he said. "I think that it can be gradually increased, reaching 3% of GDP in a year or two if there is no pressing need for a greater increase." Currently, Romania has 2.5% of GDP earmarked for defense needs.
No comments:
Post a Comment