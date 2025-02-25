Russian Forces Pound Ukrainian Military Airfields in Precision Strike
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields by precision weapons over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"The Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike by air-launched high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields. The goals of the strike were achieved," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 35 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 35 personnel, two motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kamenka and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 190 personnel, five motor vehicles and eight artillery guns, including two NATO weapons, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Kvertus electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Stupochki, Chervonoye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 305 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 305 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Zverevo, Sergeyevka, Udachnoye, Shevchenko, Andreyevka and Uspenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 305 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, a motor vehicle and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Burlatskoye, Skudnoye and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 150 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 85 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka and Pridneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 85 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and a motor vehicle, the ministry specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops over past day
Russian forces struck Ukrainian attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the sites for the production of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 144 locations," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses down 97 Ukrainian UAVs, five JDAM smart bombs over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 97 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down five US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, 23 rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 656 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 44,431 unmanned aerial vehicles, 596 surface-to-air missile systems, 21,734 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,521 multiple rocket launchers, 22,007 field artillery guns and mortars and 32,099 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
