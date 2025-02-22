China, South Africa Deepen Ties to Amplify Global South's Voice
China and South Africa strengthened their partnership at the G20 meeting, supporting Global South representation, backing Trump's Ukraine peace talks, and discussing strategic resource diplomacy amid tensions with the US over aid cuts and land reform policies.
During the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola met to discuss their countries' partnership and mutual goals. They agreed on a shared objective to amplify the influence of the Global South on international platforms, aiming to secure a stronger voice for developing nations.
"China is ready to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with South Africa, accelerate the development of both states, as well as to work together to enhance the voice and representation of the Global South, especially of the African countries, in the international agenda," Wang said during their meeting on Friday.
This conversation took place at a crucial moment as the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held in Johannesburg from February 20-21, offering both nations an opportunity to strengthen alliances and advocate for greater influence in global decision-making.
During the meeting, Wang Yi expressed China's support for US President Donald Trump's peace talks with Russia, aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Wang stated that China is committed to supporting initiatives that promote stability and peace, stressing that a resolution to the conflict would benefit global security and economic development.
Wang also met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who recognized China’s continued support for South Africa’s development. He reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with China. Both leaders called for a more inclusive and equitable international order, stressing the need for greater representation of African countries and other Global South nations in international institutions.
Changing Dynamics at the G20
The discussions between China and South Africa took place amid shifting international relations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was notably absent, citing disagreements with South Africa's land reform policy, which he described as "anti-American." His absence followed Trump's executive order to cut US aid to South Africa, intensifying diplomatic tensions.
On February 5, South Africa's Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe warned that the country might withhold its mineral exports in response to the US decision to cut financial aid. Speaking at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, Mantashe stated, "They want to withhold funding, but they still want our minerals. … Let us withhold minerals. Africa must assert itself." This declaration underscored South Africa's willingness to leverage its strategic resources as a tool of economic diplomacy.
