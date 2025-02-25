Starmer Confirms UK to Host Ukraine Summit This Weekend
"I am hosting a number of countries at the weekend for us to continue to discuss how we go forward together as allies in light of the situation that we face," the UK prime minister said
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Leon Neal/ Pool photo via AP
LONDON, February 25. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK will host a meeting of European leaders to discuss the conflict in Ukraine over the coming weekend.
"I am hosting a number of countries at the weekend for us to continue to discuss how we go forward together as allies in light of the situation that we face," he told reporters.
Bloomberg earlier reported that European leaders could hold a meeting on Ukraine on March 2. The event will take place after Starmer's visit to Washington, where he is scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on February 27.
On Monday, the American leader received French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. Starmer said he had a phone conversation with Macron on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the outcome of the French president’s trip to Washington.
