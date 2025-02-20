DeepSeek Empowers Judicial Administration System
Capable of retrieving laws, providing sentencing and fine ranges to assist prosecutors
By Liu Caiyu
Feb 20, 2025 10:44 PM
Several jurisdictions in China have started deploying DeepSeek's large language models to revolutionize legal processes. From retrieving laws and regulations within seconds to generating visual analysis reports for case evaluations and assisting prosecutors with sentencing and fine range assessments, DeepSeek is expanding its capabilities in the judicial system.
A justice bureau in South China's Guangdong Province said DeepSeek has demonstrated great performance since it fully integrated into its judicial administration system.
The Zhanjiang Municipal Bureau of Justice launched the city's first advanced application of AI models recently, with its Kunpeng Matrix being connected to the DeepSeek AI system. Empowered by DeepSeek, the bureau aims to significantly enhance judicial service efficiency while ensuring data security.
Case distribution efficiency has tripled, and it only takes three seconds in retrieving more than 100,000 laws and regulations and 50,000 judicial cases. The system has also boosted the efficiency of generating administrative reconsideration decisions by 80 percent, with a 75 percent automation rate for producing legal compliance review opinions. Additionally, it accurately identifies key points of disputes in 85 percent of cases and automatically generates visual analysis reports, according to the bureau.
Not only has Zhanjiang adopted DeepSeek's large language models, but a growing number of jurisdictions across China are also introducing this advanced technology.
The Jinghai District People's Procuratorate in North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday said that the DeepSeek-R1-70B large model was successfully deployed on its local server. The procuratorate hailed "the model, with its powerful reasoning ability of 70 billion parameters, a 10-billion-level AI tool that can be applied to judicial practice."
To ensure the model's compatibility with prosecutorial work, Jinghai has trained it by using core judicial case data. This approach has enhanced the model's accuracy in legal applications.
In dangerous driving cases, the system can automatically compare and analyze cases from the database, generating sentencing and fine ranges, which provides effective reference for prosecutors to quickly assess cases, the procuratorate said.
Additionally, it said that databases covering fraud cases, contract fraud cases and official document writing have been constructed, allowing the model to deeply learn the characteristics and patterns of the procuratorate's work.
"These personalized databases encompass a wealth of case information, legal provisions and practical experience in prosecutorial work, providing precise data support for the AI model and gradually building a personalized AI system tailored to Jinghai's prosecutorial needs," said Zhao Jijun, a deputy chief prosecutor of the Jinghai District People's Procuratorate.
The Zhanhua District Justice Bureau in Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province, also uses DeepSeek to assist in handling administrative reconsideration cases.
In handling administrative review cases, reviewers are leveraging DeepSeek to streamline their workflow. After thoroughly analyzing case details, reviewers utilize the AI system to quickly search for relevant laws, regulations and key judicial precedents related to disputed issues, the bureau said it a statement on Monday.
After drafting a decision — with all privacy-sensitive information redacted — reviewers submit the document to DeepSeek for further analysis. The AI system is able to evaluate the draft, assess the clarity of its logical structure, the accuracy of its legal foundations and the appropriateness of its conclusions. It then cross-references its findings with the results of traditional manual reviews, according to the bureau.
This integration of AI not only streamlines workflows but also sets a new standard for precision and efficiency in legal administration, marking a transformative shift in how judicial systems leverage technology to uphold justice, Li Zonghui, a vice president of the Institute of Cyber and Artificial Intelligence Rule of Law affiliated with the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, told the Global Times.
While some procuratorates are already in the process of empowering their judicial administration with DeepSeek, many others are gearing up to follow suit.
The officers from Northwest China's Shaanxi Provincial Procuratorate recently studied the basic principles, functional features and operational techniques of DeepSeek at a training session. They conducted detailed demonstrations of its powerful capabilities in legal research, official document writing, legal document preparation and new media content creation. They proposed pathways for the localized deployment of DeepSeek within the procuratorate.
"DeepSeek can really help, reduce the burden of work and improve efficiency," Yang, an officer from a Hebei-based procuratorate, told the Global Times. Some of his colleagues have also proposed to integrate DeepSeek into their own procuratorate, Yang said.
However, Li also noted that since AI technology remains imperfect and prone to errors, the judicial system must be cautious about over-reliance. This is particularly important in the context of criminal cases, where careful evaluation of each case's unique circumstances is essential.
