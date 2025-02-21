Biden’s Legacy, Spike of Neo-Nazism and Other Issues Lavrov Addressed at State Duma
MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington need to clear out the legacy left by US President Joe Biden's administration, which worked to ruin the foundation of long-term cooperation between the countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a speech in the State Duma.
He also stated that Russia is concerned about the "unbridled growth" of neo-Nazi sentiments in Ukraine, the Baltic states, some European countries and Canada.
TASS has put together the minister’s key statements.
Cooperation and multipolarity
Russia is developing interaction with countries on all continents, and relations with some of them have reached "the level of strategic partnership."
Creating "safe favorable external conditions" for Russia's steady development is the main goal of the Foreign Ministry.
For Russia, "the key movement at the current stage of global development continues to be the movement toward a multipolar world order."
"The process is historic in its scale and is linked to objective trends."
Russia will promote the concept of creating an organization in the Eurasian space that will unite all the countries of the continent.
The Group of Twenty and like-minded countries have successfully countered attempts by the West to Ukrainianize the agenda and impose discriminatory decisions in the areas of economy, finance, trade and climate.
The G20 platform should be used in the future to "teach Western counterparts to work in a mutually respectful manner, rather than impose their unilateral approaches and prescriptions."
Russia-US relations
Moscow at the talks in Riyadh explained to Washington its position on the need to stop Kiev's efforts "to exterminate everything that is associated with Russia, Russian culture and the Russian world - and language, and news media - the extermination of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church."
Conditions for negotiations on security and strategic stability with the US can be created: "So far, as yesterday's talks showed, movement toward normalization of relations on all fronts is beginning."
Moscow and Washington need to "clear out" the legacy of former US President Joe Biden's administration, which worked to ruin the foundation of the "long-term partnership" between the countries.
US President Donald Trump understands Russia's position on NATO: "He is the first, and I think the only Western leader so far, to say publicly and loudly that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the previous administration's cocky policy of pulling Ukraine into NATO."
In Riyadh, the US expressed interest in removing contrived obstacles to promising and mutually beneficial projects: "We only welcome this."
Russia would support continued meetings with the US to "listen and hear" each other.
The national interests of Russia and the US will never fully coincide, "but where they coincide, everything should be done to maximize mutual benefit."
Neo-Nazism
Russia is concerned about the "unbridled growth" of neo-Nazi sentiments in Ukraine, the Baltic states, some European countries and Canada.
Russia-China cooperation
Russia expects its diplomacy with China to develop in 2025, including at the highest level.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in late August-September in connection with an anniversary of the victory over Japanese militarism.
Ties with Africa
The prospects for cooperation between Russia and Africa are "very, very" good and should be "utilized actively and without delay."
Immigrant workers
Harsher policies toward immigrant workers, such as visa regimes, won’t be helpful in terms of long-term interests, but "order must be maintained."
Energy crisis in Transnistria
The Moldovan leadership and European Union officials placed "very severe obstacles" in the way of implementing an arrangement to supply Transnistria with electricity with direct Russian participation.
The Arctic
Russia does not want to infringe on anyone's interests in the Arctic, but it will not give away "what belongs to it" either.
The Arctic Council partners have no other choice but to resume normal cooperation with Russia as part of the forum.
Relations with Syria
The results of the Russian delegation's trip to Syria are "very positive."
High-level meetings between Russia and Syria are scheduled for "next week."
Damascus understands the historical context of relations with Moscow: "And publicly, too, the current Syrian leaders confirm the need to respect the historically strategic nature of our relations."
BRICS
BRICS countries continue to discuss the alternatives that the group’s members could use instead of US payment platforms.
The West's approval of sanctions against BRICS countries due to the development of such platforms would be a "violation of all norms" of the World Trade Organization.
