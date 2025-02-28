PLA Warships’ Drills Completely Different with Australian Military Aircraft’s Intrusion into China’s Airspace: Chinese Ambassador
Feb 28, 2025 12:24 AM
The Type 055 large destroyer?Zunyi?of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy sails at sea during a combat exercise in the Pacific Ocean in February 2025. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television
The drills conducted by the Chinese fleet have been safe, professional, and in accordance with relevant international law and established practices, and they are completely different with the Australian military aircraft's intrusion into China's airspace, which is a serious violation of international law and undermines China's national security, said Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in Hobart, the capital of Tasmania on Thursday.
Xiao made the remarks in response to the inquiry that the Australian side views the Chinese live-fire drills without prior notice as irresponsible and unprofessional, and whether the presence of the Chinese fleet in the waters around Australia was intended to signal Australia to cease similar activities in the South China Sea, as well as whether this action was related to the Australian federal election.
Xiao stressed that during recent couple of days, China and Australia have maintained close communication through diplomatic channels in Beijing, Canberra and other multilateral occasions. Spokespersons from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense have also made statements on this matter. China's position is very clear.
The People's Liberation Army is strictly disciplined and consistently abides by international law and basic norms of international relations, Xiao said.
China conducted live-fire drills towards sea after repeatedly issuing safety notices in advance, said the Chinese ambassador. China's actions are entirely in line with international law and common international practices and will not affect aviation safety.
In fact, international law does not specify this issue and countries have different practices. "In my personal opinion, how long in advance should the notice be made depends on the nature, scale, and scope of the live-fire drills. China's current practice is entirely appropriate," Xiao said.
Xiao said that some Australian medias have linked the Chinese live-fire drills in the region with the activities taken by Australian military aircraft over China's Xisha Qundao, which are completely different in nature. The Australian military aircraft intruded into China's airspace, which is a serious violation of international law and undermines China's national security. However, the Chinese naval exercise took place in high seas far from Australia's coastline and aligns with international law.
China and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners. The term "partner" indicates that the two countries are friends, not foes or rivals. China has always regarded Australia as an important partner, and there is no need for Australia to feel concerned about the actions of the Chinese fleet, Xiao said.
He also noted that China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, and this is also a tradition of Chinese diplomacy. The Australian federal election is an internal matter of Australia, China does not comment on, intervene in, or interfere with it.
The presence of the Chinese naval fleet in the international waters around Australia is entirely unrelated to the Australian federal election. China hopes that the Australian side will view this matter objectively and rationally, refrain from misjudging and overreacting, Xiao said.
