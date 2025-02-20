Chinese Expert Slams Australian Media’s Hype on PLA Warships’ Presence Near Sydney
By Liu Xuanzun and Guo Yuandan
Feb 20, 2025 10:45 PM
The Type 055 large destroyer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy carries out air defense and sea assault exercises in the South China Sea in November 2023. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television
Australia is reportedly "keeping close watch" on three Chinese military ships spotted 150 nautical miles from Sydney. A Chinese military expert said on Thursday that the Chinese warships are on a normal far seas exercise, and there is no need to make a fuss about this move that conforms to the international law and norms.
The Australian Defense Force is keeping close watch on three Chinese military ships which have been spotted just 150 nautical miles from Sydney after moving steadily down the east coast of Australia over recent days, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles described the activity as "unusual" but not necessarily unprecedented. "They're not a threat in the sense that they are engaging in accordance with international law," he said, as the ships have not crossed into Australia's territorial waters, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
Despite Marles' remarks stating that the Chinese vessels are not a threat, some Australian media and analysts hyped up the incident.
"This is China sending an unsubtle signal that it is normalizing the ability to project military power fairly much anywhere off the Australian coastline," claimed Professor Rory Medcalf, head of the ANU National Security College, who also noted that "A confronting strategic future is arriving fast. This flotilla will likely also visit Pacific Island countries," Australia's ABC News reported on Wednesday.
Citing an Australian Defense Department spokesperson, ABC News reported that the three Chinese vessels, namely the Hengyang, the Zunyi and the Weishanhu, have continued sailing down the coast after being spotted to the north east of the country last week.
In response to a media question about "three Chinese warships sailing in Australia's 'exclusive economic zone'," Guo Jiakun, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday that he is not familiar with the situation. "I'd refer you to the competent Chinese authorities for relevant question," Guo said.
On February 5, China Central Television revealed that the Type 055 large destroyer Zunyi, the Type 054A frigate Hengyang and the Type 903 replenishment ship Weishanhu of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy had been conducting a far seas combat exercise since the Spring Festival holidays.
Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times on Thursday that the PLA warships' presence in South Pacific waters does not violate any maritime law. They enjoy freedom of navigation and overflight in these waters just like any other country, and this completely conforms to international law and norms.
It is a normal part of the PLA Navy's far seas drill by the flotilla led by the Type 055 large destroyer Zunyi, with the aim of boosting operational capabilities in distant waters, Zhang said.
The PLA Navy is expected to host more such far seas voyages. Some countries are used to the US Navy's frequent voyages but have not yet adapted to seeing the PLA Navy's normal voyages, Zhang said.
Fu Qianshao, another Chinese military expert, also agrees that the Chinese warships' far seas exercise is very normal. He told the Global Times that with more and more far seas-capable vessels entering service with the PLA Navy, they are bound to be sent on missions to deep blue waters, including for the purpose of safeguarding normal trade and economic activities.
Being 150 nautical miles away is still far away from Australia's territorial waters, which are only 12 nautical miles from territorial sea baseline, so there is no need to make a fuss, Fu said.
Unlike Australian military aircraft which deliberately intruded into China's territorial airspace of Xisha Qundao without China's permission earlier this month, the Chinese vessels' presence is far away from Australia's territorial waters. Australia should reflect on itself for its activities rather than feel nervous about Chinese vessels, Fu said.
China and Australia held the 23rd China-Australia Defense Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on Monday. The two sides agreed to continue strengthening strategic communication in the defense field, properly handle disputes and differences, and carry out exchanges and cooperation, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense.
