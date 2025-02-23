Empowering Africa - Enhancing Access to Electricity Through Renewable Energy!
21 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
editorial
Africa is rich in renewable energy resources, including abundant sunlight, strong winds, and geothermal energy. However, the continent faces various challenges hindering the widespread adoption of clean energy sources.
For instance, infrastructure gaps, such as limited grid reach to remote areas and insufficient battery storage for intermittent energy, serve as constraints. High initial costs and technological barriers, particularly in the environmental and ethical aspects of lithium batteries, further impede progress. Furthermore, policy and institutional challenges, particularly weak regulatory frameworks, and limited capacity, contribute to the difficulties. Social and environmental concerns, such as land acquisition and the impact of renewable projects on ecosystems, add additional layers of complexity.
As a result of the complexities discussed above, the African continent has the lowest rate of electricity access in the world, leaving over 640 million Africans without reliable energy sources. The electricity access rate among African Union (AU) Member States barely exceeds 40%. In stark contrast to the 13,000-kWh per capita energy consumption in the United States and 6,500 kWh in Europe, some AU Member States only achieve 180 kWh. The continent heavily relies on fossil fuels for a significant portion of its electricity generation. Currently, wind contributes 0.01% to the subcontinent's energy, solar power provides 2%, geothermal energy accounts for 4% - 5%, hydropower contributes 17%, while fossil fuels dominate the energy landscape with a substantial 77%. This significant disparity hinders the realisation of the AU's Agenda 2063, which considers electricity access as essential for personal and socio-economic development.
The absence of reliable source of energy such as electricity, hampers economic growth, by impacting industries' operational efficiency and deterring foreign investments. Furthermore, inefficient access to electricity adversely affects various aspects of daily life, including education, healthcare, and communication services, thereby perpetuating a cycle of poverty.
Without reliable access to sustainable electricity solutions, Africa remains vulnerable to underdevelopment, unemployment, migration, political instability, and various other challenges.
Evidently, the energy crisis in Africa is caused by three factors: the inadequate state of energy infrastructure, reliance on non-renewable energy sources, and insufficient investment in the energy sector. Many countries on the continent struggle with outdated and insufficient power generation, transmission, and distribution systems. The heavy use of fossil fuels not only leads to environmental degradation but also worsens existing energy challenges. Moreover, limited financial resources, both domestic and foreign, restrict necessary upgrades and expansions for sustainable energy development.
The challenges discussed above highlight the critical need for AU Member States to enhance their capabilities comprehensively, addressing infrastructure, technology, policy, and social factors. To this end, African countries are actively seeking solutions, such as investing in mini-grids, researching next-generation batteries, creating hybrid systems, and fortifying policy frameworks. Such a holistic approach is vital to unlocking Africa's renewable energy potential and steering towards a sustainable and clean energy future.
In a concerted effort to bridge the electricity deficit in Africa and expedite the realisation of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, the African Union High-Level Panel on Emerging Technologies (APET) recommends that AU Member States embrace the utilisation of renewable resources for electricity generation.
Consequently, the APET report proposes integrating next-generation batteries alongside renewable energy to revolutionise Africa's electricity access. These innovative batteries address storage challenges, ensuring consistent power supply even during periods without sun or wind, thereby maximising the potential of renewable energy for a sustainable, equitable future with universal clean electricity access.
