Consulate Attack Result of France Fomenting Hate Against Russia — Diplomatic Mission
PARIS, February 28. /TASS/. The French government’s anti-Russian agenda precipitated the attack on Russia’s Consulate General in Marseille, said the diplomatic mission in its Telegram channel.
" It is particularly perplexing that the convicts are members of the French scientific community. We hold the French authorities responsible for what happened, as they launched a full-scale anti-Russian campaign aimed at spreading Russophobia and anti-Russian sentiment among the French public," the statement says.
The consulate was outraged by the ruling of the French court, which sentenced the attackers to eight months in prison, to be served at home under electronic monitoring. "We stand firm on our previously stated position that this attack has all the signs of a terrorist act. The leniency of the sentence does not correspond at all to the gravity of the crime," the diplomatic mission said.
The Consulate General says it was "a happy accident" that there were no victims or injured.
Attack on the Consulate General
Two unknown Frenchmen threw three objects onto the premises of the Consulate General on the morning of February 24, two of which exploded. There were no casualties, and no material damage.
Both attackers, one born in 1965, the other in 1977, were employees of the French National Center for Scientific Research.
They were charged with damaging property in a dangerous manner, and with illegally manufacturing an explosive device.
