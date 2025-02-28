Key Takeaways From Latest Round of Russia-US Talks in Istanbul
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s North Atlantic Department Director Alexander Darchiyev headed the Russian delegation
© Kirill Zharov/TASS
MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the latest round of Russian-US talks that took place in Istanbul on Thursday as very constructive.
Russia addressed the United States with a proposal to consider reopening direct flights between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
TASS has compiled the key takeaways from the meeting.
Istanbul meeting
- Russian and US delegations met in Istanbul on February 27.
- The US delegation was led by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, who, among other things, is in charge of Russia-related affairs.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry’s North Atlantic Department Director Alexander Darchiyev headed the Russian delegation.
MFA’s press release
- The "substantive" talks were business-like, with the two sides agreeing to continue communication via this channel, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
- Russia floated the idea of restoring direct flights between the two countries, the Russian ministry revealed.
- According to it, the two sides also coordinated joint steps on financing for their diplomatic missions and discussed ways to remove multiple "irritants" in bilateral relations.
Comment from US Department of State
- The US Department of State said in a press release that the US delegates "raised concerns" regarding access to banking transactions and contracted services as they also highlighted the need "to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow."
- According to the US foreign policy body, the two sides agreed to hold "a follow-up meeting on these issues" in the near future. The date, location, and representation will be determined later, it said.
