‘Nothing But a Lie’: Chinese Embassy Refutes US Official’s Claim to ‘Protect Panama Canal from China’s Control’
By Global Times
Feb 20, 2025 01:08 PM
A drone photo shows vessels sailing on the Panama Canal near Panama City, Panama, Aug. 28, 2024. File Photo: Xinhua
In response to the US Embassy in Panama's claim that a US official will visit the Central American country to discuss "safeguarding the Panama Canal area from China's influence and control," the Chinese Embassy in Panama stressed on Thursday that China has never been involved in the management and operation of the canal, nor has it meddled in canal affairs. The so-called claim that China controls the Canal is nothing but a lie.
The US Embassy in Panama announced on its website on Wednesday that US Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander of US Southern Command would visit Panama from February 19 to 20.
During his visit, Holsey is scheduled to meet with Panamanian officials to discuss the US-Panama security partnership and address additional security topics including discussions on protecting the Canal from China's influence and control, according to the US Embassy.
It is the US that has been constantly threatening to "take back" the canal and attempting to regain control of it. The US' acts of sabotaging China-Panama relations are unpopular and will not succeed, said the Chinese Embassy in a statement on its official website.
