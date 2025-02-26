Ramaphosa Calls Out Leaders on Slow Pace of Addressing Global Challenges
He gave an honest account of the globe’s current state of affairs committing South Africa to drive the agenda on tackling some other key issues during its G20 Presidency this year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers opening address at meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. X/@PresidencyZA
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called out global leaders on the slow pace of addressing a range of challenges facing the world as G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet for the first time on home soil.
Ramaphosa opened the two-day meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday.
He gave an honest account of the globe's current state of affairs committing South Africa to drive the agenda on tackling some other key issues during its G20 Presidency this year.
This includes plans for economic growth, debt sustainability, and climate change.
While Ramaphosa said he's optimistic global leaders can set their differences aside to find solutions, he says he's worried about the turnaround time.
"We are not moving quickly enough or boldly enough to address these global challenges. We must collectively target a step-change in our efforts to improve the lives of all of our people and to protect future generations."
No comments:
Post a Comment