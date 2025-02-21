On G20 Meeting, Ramaphosa Says Absence of Some Leaders 'Not the End of the World'
He told journalists at the sidelines of the first G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday, that the importance of the forum would not be diluted even if some leaders opt not to attend.
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Nasrec, Johannesburg on February 20. Picture: Sphamandla Dlamini/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - As yet another US secretary pulls out of a scheduled G20 meeting taking place in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the absence of some leaders is not the end of the world.
South Africa has had to field questions about the United States, following a decision by its secretary of state, Marco Rubio, using false claims to snub the event.
This week, secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent also announced that he wouldn’t attend next week’s finance track meeting taking place in Cape Town.
There’s also fear that US President Donald Trump, who’s also relied on misinformation when speaking on South African affairs might not attend the leaders’ gathering later in the year.
Ramaphosa said the forum would continue with its work.
“We are hopeful that we will have as many leaders as possible, who will be able to come, the absence of some leaders is not the end of the world, as long as the G20 family is able to meet, discuss important issues and come out with a declaration.”
When it comes to the frosty relations between his country and America, the president said South Africa wants to continue with its working relationship between the two countries.
“We interface and relate to the US in many, many ways, and because we live in an interconnected world, no country can ever say that we are not going to be doing things either together directly or indirectly. In our case, we are committed to having a good relationship with the US and we do relate to them in a number of ways.”
