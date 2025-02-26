Guinea-Bissau Leader Calls Russia Reliable Partner
Umaro Sissoco Embalo also expressed appreciation to Vladimir Putin for the invitation to the Russian capital
Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Russia's President Vladimir Putin Sergey Bobylev/POOL/TASS
© Sergey Bobylev/POOL/TASS
MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia and Guinea-Bissau are reliable partners and can further strengthen bilateral relations, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo stated to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
"We thank you for increasing the quota for our military, police officers, and students. Some [Russian] companies are also interested in expanding relations with Guinea-Bissau. We (Russia and Guinea-Bissau - TASS) are reliable partners," he said.
The leader of the African Republic also expressed appreciation to the Russian president for the invitation to the Russian capital. "Thank you, dear Putin," Embalo said in Russian.
According to Embalo, Guinea-Bissau and Russia have long-standing friendly relations; they are brotherly peoples.
"Since the days of the Soviet Union, Russia has contributed to the formation of our country <...> and the Guinea-Bissau people, they remember this," the head of state said.
Diplomatic relations between the USSR and Guinea-Bissau were established in 1973. The relations between the two countries have significant potential in many areas, including geological exploration, mineral resources, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and fishing.
