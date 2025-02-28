Russian Troops Liberate Eight Communities in Ukraine Operation Over Week
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 34 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported
© Pierre Crom/ Getty Images
MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities, including four settlements in the Kursk Region over the week of February 22-28 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. They liberated the settlements of Pogrebki, Orlovka, Nikolsky and Novaya Sorochina in offensive operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Novolyubovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Topoli in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup South kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Ulakly in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Center units "improved their tactical position through decisive operations and completed the liberation of the settlement of Novoandreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
Russian forces strike energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial sector over week
Russian forces delivered nine strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the week, the ministry reported.
"Over the week of February 22-28, the Russian Armed Forces delivered nine combined strikes by air-launched high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the infrastructure of military airfields and military fuel depots. In addition, the strikes targeted the workshops producing and the facilities storing attack unmanned aerial vehicles, UAV operator training areas and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,960 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,960 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy tanks in its areas of responsibility in the Kursk and Kharkov Regions over the week, the ministry reported.
"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. They inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, a heavy mechanized brigade, seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, five air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
In the Kharkov frontline area, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, it said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week totaled more than 1,960 personnel, 11 tanks, 156 armored combat vehicles and 157 motor vehicles, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two multiple launch rocket systems, including a US-made MLRS rocket launcher, 40 field artillery guns, among them a Paladin self-propelled artillery system and an M777 howitzer of US manufacture, three surface-to-air missile launchers, eight electronic warfare stations and 12 ammunition depots, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,340 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 34 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,340 personnel, a tank, 13 armored combat vehicles, including four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 33 motor vehicles, 34 field artillery guns, of which 16 NATO weapons, 13 electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,210 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
Over the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, Foreign Legion formations and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group]," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,210 personnel, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven ammunition depots and five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,340 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks, including three German-made Leopard tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of ten mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,340 personnel, five tanks, including three German-made Leopard tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, among them five Western-made armored vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and 25 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,180 personnel, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 10 armored combat vehicles and 21 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed 22 field artillery guns, including three NATO-made 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 650 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their frontline positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, five coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 650 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 44 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven ammunition depots and 11 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army in that frontline area over the week, it said.
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 702 UAVs over week
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and 702 unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported.
"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane, 13 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 20 US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, nine rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 42 rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and 702 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 656 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 44,834 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 surface-to-air missile systems, 21,932 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,523 multiple rocket launchers, 22,149 field artillery guns and mortars and 32,305 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
