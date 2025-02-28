US Repays China's Counternarcotics Co-op with Ingratitude, Will Backfire, Chinese FM Deplores US’ Threat of New 10% Tariff
By Global Times
Feb 28, 2025 04:13 PM
Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Photo: VCG
China firmly deplores and opposes the US' threat of another 10 percent additional tariff on imports from China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue, and will take necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.
Lin made the remarks in response to a question about the US' threat of another 10% tariff on imports from China starting March 4 using the fentanyl issue as a justification.
"The Chinese side has repeatedly stressed that there is no winner in a trade war or a tariff war," the spokesperson stressed, adding that the US unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO rules and harm the interests of both countries and the globe as a whole.
US President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday while also threatening to impose another 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, and the country-by-country reciprocal tariffs will also come into effect on April 2, according to his social media post marking the latest escalation in the Trump administration's "tariff stick" policy. The move drew widespread opposition from its trading partners.
China is one of the world's toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation. The fentanyl crisis is primarily a US issue. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill, China has given support to the US in its response to this issue. At the request of the US side, China announced back in 2019 the decision to officially classify all fentanyl-related substances as controlled substances. China is the first country in the world to do so, the spokesperson said, adding that China has engaged in extensive counternarcotics cooperation with the US side.
"The achievements we have made are there for all to see," the spokesperson said, noting that people from various sectors in the US have expressed their gratitude to China.
Lin said the US is using the fentanyl issue as a pretext to exert tariff pressure and blackmail, acting arbitrarily and showing ingratitude for China's cooperation. This approach will not resolve its own concerns, and instead, it will backfire and severely impact dialogue and cooperation between both sides on counternarcotics. Pressure, coercion, and threats are not the correct way to engage with China. Mutual respect is a fundamental prerequisite.
"China urges the US to correct its wrongdoings, and return to the right path of addressing each other's concerns through equal consultations," the spokesperson said.
