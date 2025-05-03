Akhmat Special Forces Units Prevent Ukrainian Incursion into Kursk Region — Chechen Leader
"The Kashtan group of the Akhmat Special Forces, a unit of the Russian Defense Ministry, in coordination with assault teams from the 2nd Special Forces Brigade and 15th Tank Regiment have prevented Ukrainian gunmen from penetrating into the Kursk Region," Ramzan Kadyrov said
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Fighters from the Akhmat Special Forces have thwarted a Ukrainian incursion into the bordering Russian region of Kursk in a joint operation with Russian assault teams, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in a Telegram post.
"The Kashtan group of the Akhmat Special Forces, a unit of the Russian Defense Ministry, in coordination with assault teams from the 2nd Special Forces Brigade and 15th Tank Regiment have prevented Ukrainian gunmen from penetrating into the Kursk Region," Kadyrov’s post reads.
The coordinates of enemy troops were obtained using drones, and shared with Russian tank crews, the Chechen leader specified. "The enemy group was wiped out by high-precision strikes," he added.
