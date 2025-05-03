Chinese Envoy Voices Criticism of US Tariff Hikes, Calls for Dialogue Based on Equality
"If the US wants to talk, it should act in the spirit of equality and respect," Xie Feng stressed
WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The United States will not intimidate China with its decisions on bilateral trade, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said as he advised Washington to maintain dialogue based on equality and respect.
According to Xie, "tariff hikes benefit no longer." "They disrupt businesses, raise costs, rattle financial markets, and slow down global growth. The tariff war was not launched by China. We don't want to fight, neither are we intimidated. We are defending not only our own legitimate rights and interests, but the order of international trade," the Chinese diplomat said.
"If the US wants to talk, it should act in the spirit of equality and respect," Xie stressed addressing an open door event at the embassy.
Xie described the economic relationship between China and the United States as "overall balanced and mutually beneficial." "No matter how the world changes, China remains committed to steady growth and greater openness," he added.
