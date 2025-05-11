Algeria Orders Expulsion of French Embassy Staff over "Protocol Breaches"
ALGIERS, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Algeria summoned the French charge d'affaires in Algiers on Sunday and demanded the immediate expulsion of several French embassy employees over "serious breaches" of diplomatic protocol, state news agency APS reported.
The move follows what Algerian authorities called "serious and repeated violations" by the French side, including the appointment of diplomatic and consular staff without prior notification or formal accreditation, in violation of international norms and bilateral agreements.
According to APS, Algerian authorities recently identified at least 15 French employees assigned to missions in Algeria without completing the required procedures. Some had previously held service passports and were later issued diplomatic passports to ease their entry into the country.
Among the 15 were two officials from France's Interior Ministry, reportedly dispatched to take over the duties of 12 embassy staff expelled by Algeria last month after being declared personae non gratae.
Algeria condemned the appointments, citing broader strains in bilateral ties, including repeated denials of entry to Algerian diplomatic passport holders by France and prolonged delays in accrediting Algerian consuls-general assigned to Paris and Marseille, along with seven other consular officials.
In response, Algeria has demanded the "immediate expulsion" of all French personnel appointed under what it called "irregular" conditions and their prompt return to France.
This marks the second expulsion of French diplomatic staff in less than a month. On April 14, Algeria ordered the removal of 12 French embassy employees following the detention of an Algerian consular officer in France -- a move that prompted reciprocal action from Paris.
The expulsion came as the diplomatic rift between Algiers and Paris has deepened in recent months due to disagreements over immigration issues and policies, historical grievances, and France's backing of Morocco in disputes over Western Sahara, among others.
