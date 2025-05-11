Algerian, Pakistani FMs Talk Over Phone on Regional Developments After Pakistan-India Ceasefire
ALGIERS, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Sunday held a phone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on the latest regional developments following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
According to a statement from the Algerian Foreign Ministry, Dar briefed Attaf on the evolving regional situation, particularly the breakthrough that led to the ceasefire agreement.
Attaf welcomed the agreement, and voiced hope that it will be consolidated in the coming days to foster lasting, just, and comprehensive peace between the neighboring countries, which will in turn benefit the people of the two countries and strengthen regional security, read the statement.
Meanwhile, a statement posted by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on social media platform X said the two sides "agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral fora, to achieve common objectives."
Pakistan and India announced earlier Saturday a ceasefire with immediate effect, following days of military strikes on each other.
