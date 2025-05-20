Centennial of African American Leader Malcolm X is Celebrated
Washington
May 19 (Prensa Latina)
A day of reflection and inspiration will take place in the United States and other parts of the world, which will celebrate today the centenary of the birth of the African-American civil rights leader Malcolm X.
May 19, 2025
11:34
“May 19, 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz.
One hundred years of a life and legacy that has captivated, moved, motivated and inspired millions of people around the world,” expressed the official website of the center that bears his name in New York.
“Join us for Malcolm 100: a series of celebrations, reflections and community-building events, held around the world, to commemorate Malcolm’s legacy and the impact he continues to have on our world, then and now,” it added.
Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, Malcolm X was a leader of the Nation of Islam, a religious and political organization that promoted black empowerment and self-advocacy, according to historical accounts.
For scholars, his powerful speeches and writings challenged the status quo and demanded an end to racial oppression, while his message of self-determination and pride echoed with millions of people around the world.
In February 2023, in an interview with Democracy Now, activist Angela Davis stated that Malcolm X remains vital to understanding racism, power and justice in America.
Her words then on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the Black leader’s assassination (February 21, 1965) stressed that we need to learn much more from his legacy.
