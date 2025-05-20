Pope Leo XIV Confirmed to Have African American Ancestry
Edmond W. Davis| May 12, 2025
Pope Leo XIV (center) with his brothers Louis (left) and John. (Photo courtesy of John Prevost)
In a development reshaping global conversations around race, religion and representation, newly elected Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago in 1955, has been confirmed to have African American ancestry through his maternal Louisiana Creole roots.
This groundbreaking revelation, verified by genealogist Jari C. Honora and archived at The Historic New Orleans Collection, establishes Pope Leo XIV as the first North American-born pontiff with documented Black heritage.
According to U.S. Census records and family genealogies, Pope Leo XIV’s maternal grandfather, Joseph Martínez, was a Haitian-born cigar maker who was classified as Black in the 1900 census. His wife, Louise Baquié, a native of New Orleans, descended from a blend of African, French, and Spanish ancestry — hallmarks of the city’s vibrant and historically rich Afro-Creole community.
Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, left, as a child, with his mother, Mildred Prevost, and brothers John and Louis outside Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.
Their daughter, Mildred Martínez, later married Louis Marius Prevost, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran of French and Italian descent. From that union came the man who would become Pope Leo XIV — a leader shaped by diverse cultural currents and deep Catholic tradition.
This confirmation is more than a genealogical footnote; it is a turning point in church history. For centuries, the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church has been perceived through a European lens. Pope Leo XIV’s ascension challenges that narrative, offering long-overdue recognition to the countless Black and Creole Catholics whose spiritual contributions have gone unacknowledged.
Creole identity in Louisiana has long existed at the crossroads of African, European and Caribbean heritage. The Seventh Ward of New Orleans — where Pope Leo XIV’s maternal line is rooted — has been a historical epicenter of Afro-Creole life, known for its linguistic diversity, Catholic devotion and resistance to cultural erasure.
With this confirmation, Pope Leo XIV does not merely inherit the mantle of spiritual leadership; he embodies a broader and more inclusive vision of global Catholicism. His identity brings visibility to a rich, multi-ethnic heritage that always has existed within the church but rarely has been acknowledged at its highest levels.
As the world watches the Vatican under new leadership, this moment stands as a testament to faith, identity and truth. History has been made — not just by who the pope is, but by what he represents.
Edmond W. Davis is a journalist, social historian, Tuskegee Airmen global scholar and emotional intelligence expert.
