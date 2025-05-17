Child Mortality Drops Despite Worsening Malnutrition in Angola
Source: Xinhua| 2025-05-17 16:46:15|Editor: huaxia
LUANDA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Angola has reported declining child mortality rates, though child malnutrition remains a pressing concern, a senior official said Friday.
Neonatal mortality dropped from 24 to 16 deaths per 1,000 live births in the southern African country, while under-five mortality fell from 68 to 52, according to data released by Secretary of State for Planning Luis Epalanga.
Epalanga said the data demonstrates significant progress in the health sector since the previous survey in 2016.
The figures, based on the latest national health survey, also show falling fertility rates and rising contraceptive use. However, chronic malnutrition among children under five increased from 38 to 40 percent, he said.
The data will help guide national policy and track progress toward international development goals, he added.
No comments:
Post a Comment